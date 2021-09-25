Letter: Some on the Fremont City Council should be ashamed

Now we know who really runs the city council.

After watching this year's budget process there is no doubt as to who actually runs the agenda and makes the decisions. Our city administration ignores resolutions passed by the council and when discovered only two council members will stand up and state this is not what was passed.

The remaining council and mayor just go along with what the administrator changed. The administration has been called out by the State Auditor of Public accounts for having questionable basis for payments made related to employee issues. State audit staff were also unable to find complete documented approval by the city council of employee-related transactions and city staff failed to reply timely to APA documents requested.

This is who was in charge of preparing our budget. Council members who voted for this budget should be ashamed. Why would you not keep a close eye on someone that has been identified as having these issues?

Dale Jacobs

Fremont

