Letter: Sookram is right for City Council Ward 2

I am writing in support Dev Sookram for City Council – Ward 2. I have had the privilege of serving on numerous economic, commercial and residential development projects in Fremont during the past 30 years with many appearances before the Fremont Planning Commission when Dev Sookram was Chair of the commission.

Dev has led the Planning Commission on a collaborative basis with integrity, objectivity and respect for the public and fellow planning commission members. Dev is thorough, well-informed and welcomes robust discussion while forging decisions and outcomes in the best interests of Fremont. We have not always agreed on positions, but I have always been able to advocate in the meetings he chaired in a room of open minds without predisposition.

He is a lifelong Fremont resident who raised his family here and continues to have strong roots in the community and will continue to help Fremont grow at a reasonable pace while making sure that our law enforcement, infrastructure and other immediate city-based needs are met.

