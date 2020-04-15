Letter: Still reading books from the library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was interested to see the article on "Accessing Keene during the pandemic" by Laura England-Biggs, Youth Services Librarian in the Fremont Tribune. Did you know you can still checkout books from the library? Although the library is physically closed (like restaurants) you can get books for drive-up or walk-up checkout outside the library. (like drive-through for dozens of items on a menu!) Laura explains how the service works and the directions for safe checkout and return. You can talk to her and other staff at 402-727-2694.

This service is especially great for feeding children. Keene has hundreds of picture books. Everyone loves picture books! Read to babies and toddlers. Ask older children to read to younger kids. Read and talk about stories in English and Spanish. Act out picture books--fairy tales would be good for this.

My three young grandchildren live in MA and currently don't have access to a great library service like Keene's So I'm frustrated and living vicariously by reading "Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of Nihm" which I'll read to them when we can sit cozily on a sofa together.