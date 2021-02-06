Letter: Stop this insanity

The definition for insanity: continuing to do the same thing, expecting different results.

We all want to curb drunk driving car accidents, right? Tuesday's headline in the Fremont Tribune "Alcohol sales hit record in state" and above that article is the police arrests report, most of which are for DUI and subsequent actions of driving impaired by alcohol and abusing another person, resisting arrest etc. Tuesday's Omaha World Herald has the article about Dodge County Attorney's actions and arrest, alcohol being the cause. There are daily examples reported of drunk driving accidents hurting or killing innocent drivers of the another vehicle. Same issues with drugs.

And yet, we pour on the alcohol - every time anyone requests a license to sell alcohol, the commission grants that license. When we had John C. Fremont Days, billed as a family affair, alcohol sales were the biggest fund raiser. During this pandemic, alcohol sales are considered essential businesses while other businesses have had to close, medical treatments have been postponed for many, the list goes on and on.

Everyone can do their part to stop this insanity, please do it and make our world a better, safer place for all.

Brenda Ray

Fremont

