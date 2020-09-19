Letter: Stories tugged at heart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tammy Real-McKeighan, you are to be congratulated for two beautifully written articles that appeared in the Fremont Tribune of Saturday, Sept. 12, “Making that final journey amid COVID,” and “Missing final moments” talking about nursing home deaths of Ann DeBord and Kathy Moll.

They tugged so hard at my heart and so realistically described the illness and death of dear loved ones in an environment and time when family, who in ordinary times even, is so desperately needed in their presence for solace, love, companionship. The family members who are unable to be at the bedside of their confined loved one suffer greatly as well.

They want so desperately to hold the hand of their loved one, speak to them directly, pray with them and just sit by showing their love.

Mr. DeBord and Cherrie Beam-Callaway, I feel your feelings because our two sons and I were there. We were not able to be with our beloved Lewis Morgan for nearly 10 weeks. There was one big difference for us … and a great blessing indeed … that we were allowed to enter the facility and be with him for the hours before his death on May 16 at Nye Legacy.