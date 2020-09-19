Letter: Stories tugged at heart

Tammy Real-McKeighan, you are to be congratulated for two beautifully written articles that appeared in the Fremont Tribune of Saturday, Sept. 12, “Making that final journey amid COVID,” and “Missing final moments” talking about nursing home deaths of Ann DeBord and Kathy Moll.
They tugged so hard at my heart and so realistically described the illness and death of dear loved ones in an environment and time when family, who in ordinary times even, is so desperately needed in their presence for solace, love, companionship. The family members who are unable to be at the bedside of their confined loved one suffer greatly as well.
They want so desperately to hold the hand of their loved one, speak to them directly, pray with them and just sit by showing their love.
Mr. DeBord and Cherrie Beam-Callaway, I feel your feelings because our two sons and I were there. We were not able to be with our beloved Lewis Morgan for nearly 10 weeks. There was one big difference for us … and a great blessing indeed … that we were allowed to enter the facility and be with him for the hours before his death on May 16 at Nye Legacy.
We visited with Lewis by phone daily and window visited. I believe he understood the virus and the precautions that needed to be in place, but he could not understand why I, his wife, could not visit.
We spoke for the last time a little over a week before he died. He begged me to go and get him. His last words to me were to bring him a light jacket because I had told him it was drizzly and chilly. He said “Aw, come on.”
The very last words he spoke were “I’ll meet you at the gate.” Those words are so meaningful. I say always, “Yes, dear, someday I will meet you at the pearly gate.”
JoAnn Morgan
Fremont
