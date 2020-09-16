Letter: Support our hard-won democracy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senator Ben Sasse, has called for the repeal of the 17th Amendment. This is the amendment to the United States Constitution that allows us to vote for our U.S. Senators directly instead of them being appointed by the state legislature.

This means only political cronies well known by the members of the state legislature would ever be appointed. This would be a return to the back room deals, political wrangling and corruption that the 17th amendment did away with when it came to selecting our senators, the most powerful elected officials we send to Washington. The U.S. Senate would no longer be directly answerable to the people of the states they are supposed to represent. Instead they would be answerable to the powerful lobbies that have access to those back room deal makers. That is not you or me.

When the powerful have no accountability they often reach for more power and even less scrutiny. Is this what Ben Sasse is doing?