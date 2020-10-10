Letter: Taking a stand against runaway government

To give the man from Fremont an example, the Lake Wanahoo “Education” Building was constructed at a total cost of $340,000. Sixty percent of this money came from the state-level Natural Resources Commission, whereas the remaining forty percent came from private donations.

However, the building is not used for educational purposes, but rather as an event venue for hire. This unnecessary project represents another example of runaway spending by the Lower Platte North NRD, particularly as it relates to the Lake Wanahoo recreation area.

It would be one thing to promote the Lake Wanahoo area as a nature preserve or some other place of natural beauty, but that is not what the NRD is doing. They are liberally interpreting their legal obligations in order to develop the land as a public business – in this case a campground and event venue.

The NRD’s public businesses share more in common with Mussolini’s Italy than with our Founding Father’s America. It is wrong for the government to use taxpayer money as a source of funds for its own business ventures.

If the NRD wants to develop the land around Lake Wanahoo, they should have done so privately. As the largest lake in Saunders County, a variety of homes and businesses (i.e. bars or restaurants) could have been built on specific portions of the lakeshore.