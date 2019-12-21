Dear Community Partner,
As you may be aware, Jefferson House, a program of Heartland Family Service, began in 1999 as a youth residential shelter and group home that provided care to kids who were removed from their homes for alleged neglect or abuse. The goal of the program was to provide intensive care and supervision to help meet each youth’s physical, emotional, and psychological needs, while teaching new skills to increase the success of reunification or independent living. Our agency began tracking the number of clients we served in our programs in 2004. Since that time, we have helped 1,382 children through our Jefferson House program, which has had a positive impact on their lives.
Heartland Family Service has made the decision to prioritize non-residential services for youth in the communities we serve. As a result, Heartland Family Service is announcing the closure of our Jefferson House program, effective January 6, 2020.
Heartland Family Service would like to thank all of our Fremont community partners for your support over the last 20 years. We especially want to express our gratitude to the youth and families we have served and to our passionate, talented staff, who frequently went above and beyond to ensure the needs of the children we served were met. We are also incredibly grateful to the Jefferson House Advisory Board for their many years of service, volunteerism, and dedication to the children and families we have served in Fremont and the Dodge County area. Our mission of strengthening individuals, children, and families through education, counseling, and support services would not have been possible without each and every one of them.
Should you have any questions, please contact me at MONeill@HeartlandFamilyService.org or at (402) 552-7420, or please contact our President & CEO John Jeanetta at JJeanetta@HeartlandFamilyService.org.
With Warm Regards,
Mary O'Neill
Chief Program Officer
Heartland Family Service