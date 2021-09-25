top story Letter: Thank you for the assistance Sep 25, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I want to thank the individuals who helped me after I had fallen at the Fremont Theaters at the Wednesday (Sept. 22) matinee.I would had not been able to get up on my own. I did not get any names but I appreciated the assistance. Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Once again, thank you.Scott SchwartzFremont 0 Comments Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Letter To The Editor Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor Letter: Who is benefiting more? Aug 28, 2021 Was the potential for property tax relief for the citizens of Fremont just given to LPP (Costco) instead?