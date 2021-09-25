 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you for the assistance
top story

Letter: Thank you for the assistance

Letter to the Editor

I want to thank the individuals who helped me after I had fallen at the Fremont Theaters at the Wednesday (Sept. 22) matinee.

I would had not been able to get up on my own. I did not get any names but I appreciated the assistance.

Once again, thank you.

Scott Schwartz

Fremont

