Letter: Thank you Fremont

It’s been a tough two years not having the annual Thanksgiving Dinner. But, I think that we all survived.

This year’s dinner was a little different by not serving the traditional turkey that we normally serve. I think that the ham substituted well. Because of the bird flu, our supplier was unable to obtain the turkey that we would normally serve. We’re hoping that next year we can bring back turkey.

There were a few glitches this year that we encountered during this year’s dinner. Please understand that not having the dinner for two years, we were a little disorganized. We apologize for these glitches and hope that next year’s dinner will go off without a hitch.

It was great seeing some of the familiar faces as well as new ones. Just seeing the community come together is a great thing.

The Thanksgiving Dinner Committee would like to thank the following contributors who supplied, donated, and gave of their time so that the community could come together again: Fremont Meat Market, LifeGate Church members, Fremont Keno Club, First State Bank and employees, Fremont Golf Club, Pinnacle Bank and employees, Kentucky Fried Chicken, First Community Bank, Hy-Vee, FNBO (Fremont) and employees, Walmart, Steffensmeier Insurance, McDonald’s, Woodcliff Corral, Lincoln Premium Poultry, Fresh Ideas.

And, of course, all of the volunteers who helped in one way or another. We thank them especially for giving up their holiday to help with this worthy cause. Without these volunteers and contributors, there wouldn’t be a Community Thanksgiving Dinner. If we have forgotten someone, please accept our apology and our thanks.

We would also like to give a BIG THANK YOU to Midland University. Without their allowing us to use their kitchen and dining facilities, we wouldn’t be able to hold this event.

We hope to see you all next year.

Pam Nielsen, Co-Chair, and the members of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Committee