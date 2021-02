I just wanted to thank Senator Ben Sasse for having the courage to vote to convict former President Trump during the recent impeachment trial.

Anyone who does not believe Trump played a major role in the insurrection that took place at our capitol on Jan. 6 is not living in the real world.

I am proud that Nebraska has one senator with a conscience and is willing to stand up by holding the former president accountable for his disgusting behavior.

Randy Peck

Fremont

