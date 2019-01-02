On 15 December at 11 a.m., the Fremont Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol presented a ceremony at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont for Wreaths Across America. Thank you Fremont Cadet Squadron for all the work in honoring our veterans. They placed over 1200 wreaths on veterans graves. The Hooper VFW and the Hooper American Legion rendered the honors for all deceased veterans.
After the ceremony, one of the men from the Hooper VFW took ill. The rescue squad was called and they were there within minutes. Thank you all for your quick response and care in getting him to the hospital.
After that, we took the honor guard from the VFW and the American Legion to Mel's Diner to buy them breakfast for helping with the ceremony. There were ten of us there. Upon finishing a great breakfast I asked for my check so I could pay the bill. But I was told by our waitress that someone else had already paid for our breakfasts and wrote on the ticket "Thank you all for your service".
To whoever was so thoughtful, THANK YOU from all of us.
Ervin Pronske
Craig