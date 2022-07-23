 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks for helping the Fremont Cosmopolitan 100 Club

Letter to the Editor

The Cosmopolitan Fremont 100 Club would like to thank all the businesses, organizations and patrons who supported the Cosmopolitan pancake feed during John C. Fremont Days. And a special thanks to Fremont Public Schools for allowing us to use the cafeteria to host the event.

Also, a thank you to Longacres Service Station for allowing us to use the property to park the mobile unit for testing for diabetes. The money raised from this event goes to support the fight against diabetes.

Cosmopolitan Fremont 100 Club

