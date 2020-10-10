 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks to every single donor
Letter: Thanks to every single donor

Letter to the Editor

Our Kiwanis Club would like to thank every donor who contributed to the fundraising effort for the Splash Station playground. Donations totaled $195,556.

We appreciate the support of our Mayor and City Council for allowing access to city property and the help of city employees to bring the project to fruition.

Additionally, our thanks to all who donated to the Johnson Lake fountain. The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District offered a great gift to push this project along. Along with other donors, our Kiwanis Club and the Fremont Area Community Foundation helped this effort to reach the finish line.

A tip of the hat to Darek and Pete from the Firemen's Dive Team and workers from TNT Electric for their help placing the unit in the boat provided by Ron Vlach of Victory Marine. It was a beast to get into the lake. Thank you all for your support.

Don Cunningham

Kiwanis Past-President

