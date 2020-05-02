Letter: The Joint Law Enforcement Center

I want to clarify some things that were put into print recently. At last Tuesday's council meeting, I proposed to cut the request for design work of the Joint Law Enforcement Center. The original request was way too high at $432,000. After postponing this agenda item, staff came back with a reduced amount of $151,000. After doing research, I felt the cost should be more around the area of $65,000. I wanted to reduce the amount as much as possible just to get us acceptable schematic drawings, enough to let the public see what the city is proposing. After that, we will have one month to get community input on this project, via townhall meetings. If the response proves positive, another request will have to come before the council to move forward if we want to bring this before the voters in November.
I understand that our current police station is in need of extensive repairs and improvements. I think it is wise and fiscally responsible to look into all options. Options could include: renovating and expanding the current building, razing the current building and rebuilding at its current location, or finding other locations that would best fit our police station. I am not in favor of accepting one solution like what is proposed, not getting any community input and just moving forward. "Damn the torpedos, full speed ahead," is not a good way to lead. This project has been in the plans for over 6 years, and not once has the community been brought into the discussion. This type of local government spending has to stop. If the city leaders are going to spend your money, you deserve to have a say in how it is spent.
Glen Ellis
Fremont Councilmember, Ward 2
