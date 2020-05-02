Letter: The Joint Law Enforcement Center

I want to clarify some things that were put into print recently. At last Tuesday's council meeting, I proposed to cut the request for design work of the Joint Law Enforcement Center. The original request was way too high at $432,000. After postponing this agenda item, staff came back with a reduced amount of $151,000. After doing research, I felt the cost should be more around the area of $65,000. I wanted to reduce the amount as much as possible just to get us acceptable schematic drawings, enough to let the public see what the city is proposing. After that, we will have one month to get community input on this project, via townhall meetings. If the response proves positive, another request will have to come before the council to move forward if we want to bring this before the voters in November.