There are few things more encouraging than a young person who understands an adult problem. When a bright-eyed 12-year-old asks “Would you explain property taxes to me?” that is good news.
When a handful of State Senators lead the way by personally collecting signatures to put a real property tax solution on the 2020 ballot (because they know the Unicameral has failed over 500 times in the last 20 years) that is good news.
When that solution gives every Nebraska business, farm and homeowner true relief from the burden we all know as property taxes, that is good news.
When that solution returns over $24,000,000 to Dodge County – every year – that is good news.
When the people decide to do what the Unicameral will not do – give Nebraska property tax relief that is real, permanent, with every dime going back to the people who pay the taxes – that is really good news.
No matter how the critics and fear-peddlers try to discount it, the 35% Property Tax Solution is good news. If you’re one of the few who has not yet heard about it, look it up. See what true property tax relief looks like. Treat yourself to some really good news.
Linda Von Behren
Fremont