Letter: Those responsible need to be held accountable

Has anyone been paying attention to the City Council meetings lately? Finally, there is a light being shown into the abyss when it comes to standing up for the taxpayers of Fremont. The topic of “fiscal responsibility” made its way into discussion at the last council meeting regarding the Fremont Technology Park; currently known as the Fremont Business Park.

Apparently, the city paid around a $1M premium to purchase blighted and substandard property that had been previously privately acquired for just $600k. After paying $1.6M to buy the Tech Park property, which has 80 lots, the city then apparently committed about $2M-$2.5M of inflation-impacted LB 840 taxpayer funds in order to pay for the Park’s infrastructure costs. This $32k per lot expenditure for streets, sewers, gas, water, electrical, etc. put the cost of the 80 lots at about $50k per lot. To be fair, the state provided the city about $900k, or about $12k per lot, toward the purchase of the overpriced blighted property, with a 31 job economic development contingency.