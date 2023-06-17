In late June of 1973, I was struck by a truck while working, a summer job, for the Nebraska State Highway Department. This resulted with me losing both legs, above the knees, at the age of 17.

I promise you that after 50 years I have no real recollection of what it feels like to just jump up and walk across the room with legs. However, I can clearly remember how Fremont the surrounding area responded to this horrible accident.

The love, support, and belief shown to me and my family seemed like a movie script. Prayers, cards and letters poured in from so many. My hospital room was never empty. In fact, I had so many visitors, people had to wait in line to get into my room. Then there were the fundraisers; Oh my goodness! My family and I were shocked and amazed by this outpouring of support.

Belief is what Fremont and the surrounding area gave me and my family. Belief, that I would become successful living a life without legs. God has blessed me and has allowed me to accomplish some pretty amazing things over the last 50 years.

I have also fallen several times, in the face of life’s adversities. During these times one tool that has always been beneficial in allowing me to pick myself up and overcoming my adversities is the belief Fremont and the surrounding area instilled in me.

Thank you all, for touching my heart and mind 50 years ago! I promise you, I will never forget!

Roger W. Charter

Yukon, Oklahoma