When I was a youngster and I’d ask my mother a question, she would tell me to get on my bike, go to the library and look it up! Kids today do not get on their bike and pedal, pedal. They get on their mouse and click, click.

Multiple research reports (addressing the U.S. only) show a consensus that 25 to 50% of pre-teens (that means under age 13) have accessed internet porn sites. The data for the most part is broken down by, have done so, occasionally do so, and somewhat regularly do so.

As the age of the pre-teen goes up, the percent of use curve increases. I found no break out of the information for boys versus girls.

Based on the data, I believe a certain group of concerned citizens have a much higher mountain to climb than a couple of library books!

Robert Schlumberger

Fremont