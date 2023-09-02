As we celebrate Labor Day weekend, I thought it appropriate to acknowledge the backbone of our economy; the American worker. Observed on the first Monday in September, Labor Day is the annual holiday to recognize the contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well-being.

Our country is built on the work ethic, dedication and commitment of our labor force. A strong work ethic is foundational to our Nebraska values. Work brings dignity, meaning and purpose to life that few other endeavors do.

As Mayor of Fremont, I have the privilege to witness this commitment to service and excellence every day in our community. People that give of themselves to their work and for the betterment of others. Labor Day is the day set aside to not take this for granted. To say thank you to all our workers who show up every day with purpose and a smile to contribute to the great quality of life we all enjoy.

What has made the United States of America the greatest country in the world is not by chance or random coincidence. It is built on the foundation that anyone, with hard work, grit and determination, can accomplish the American Dream.

There is no replacement for hard work. The ancient proverbs tell us that if you work the land, you will have plenty of bread. Let us take a moment to be thankful for this core value and the prosperity that we all enjoy as a result from it.

For America to continue to prosper, we all must do our part in this effort. Knowing that our hard work is not in vain, but that it has meaning and impact to the greater good.

On Labor Day, we give proper tribute to the worker. We admire, respect, and give thanks for your contribution. May God continue to bless the fruits of your labor.

Joey Spellerberg

Mayor, City of Fremont