I’d just like to comment on the book ban issue that’s happening currently.

As the creator of the Fremont Nebraska Discussions page on Facebook, I fully support the library. I believe censorship is a slap in the face to the 1st Amendment and by extension the Constitution.

These books in question, while offensive to a few, are a teaching tool and a source of information for the many. To ban them is not only unconstitutional, but also a gross injustice to the children of the future.

I could continue so please contact me if you'd like to hear more of my rant.

Chris Hansen

Fremont