I have not been attending city council meetings due to an injury so my knowledge is not first hand. I would also have to say it’s not gossip as it is reported in the Fremont Tribune and my husband attends those meetings passing along firsthand knowledge of the conduct reported in the Tribune.

Thursday's, Feb. 16, headline is particularly distressing regarding the conduct of the president of our city council and the city council itself. I quote, “Jensen escapes censure” with the article reporting Councilman (Mark) Jensen’s belligerent, rude, disrespectful behavior during meetings when anyone talks against something he feels differently about.

Apparently the majority of the council feels this behavior is ok and to add insult to injury, apparently Mr. Jensen was allowed to vote on the issue of his behavior. The item regarding censure for his behavior was withdrawn from the meeting agenda by a 6-2 vote. There are eight members of our city council. Judge for yourself what this says about our city governing body.

Interestingly on the issue of increased utility bills, Mr. Jensen is quoted as saying “Thank God we (have) Costco to share this cost.” Apparently Mr. Jensen does believe in God and I would challenge him to show me in the Bible where God tells us to be rude and disrespectful to others. I would offer the same challenge to the council members that voted against censuring Mr. Jensen for his disrespectful behavior. We all should be more respectful to others, but those in leadership have the additional responsibility of setting a good example of how to treat others.

Brenda Ray

Fremont