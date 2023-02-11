I want to express my feelings about Mr. (Council Member Mark) Jensen’s actions during this meeting.

During my wife’s (Sandra Murray) public comment minutes at the podium, video shows my wife expressing her concern to protect children. At that moment, Mr. Jensen expresses himself with a “bullshit.”

To attack a concerned grandmother while seated in a position of authority is bullying. Mr. Jensen is belittling efforts to protect children. The City of Fremont deserves better. I personally feel disrespected and I demand a written apology.

The librarian used that Amazon has many five star reviews to sell your inclusion of “Sex is a Funny Word” book. I want everyone to read the one star reviews on Amazon for this book for a different perspective.

Robert Murray

Fremont