April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and The Bridge is hosting a few events to show our support for those who have been impacted by sexual assault and remind everyone that we can all play a role in creating a safer and more supportive community.

We will be hosting a Take Back the Night event where we will have a survivor speaker, community speaker, and music will be provided by Blair High School. The vigil will take place on Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Depot in the Park, 1510 Park St. Blair, NE 68008. Please join us for an empowering event to support survivors and to be a part of the solution to end sexual violence in our communities.

To end Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we will be having the Fearless 5K Virtual Run and Walk Against Domestic Violence. This will go from April 27-30. During these few days you can run or walk your 5K on YOUR own time on any course (including the treadmill). Proceeds will go towards services supporting survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. You can find the link to register and the link to buy a t-shirt on our Facebook page. Also, if you would like to post your time and a selfie using the hashtag #TheBridgeFearless5k it would be a fun way to show your support!

If you are someone you know is being victimized by sexual assault or domestic violence you can speak with an advocate on our 24-Hour Crisis Line: 1.888.721.4340

All of The Bridge’s services are free, confidential, and available in Spanish.

Mattiah Keenan

Office Outreach Coordinator

The Bridge (formerly The Crisis Center)

Fremont