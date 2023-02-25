It’s happening every day in America. Doctors and, in some locales, school personnel are pressuring parents to allow “gender affirming” surgeries on underage children.

The reality is that innocent children are being coerced into having their breasts removed or taking chemicals previously used to castrate sex offenders.

The hospitals that we used to trust, even well respected ones, are removing the perfectly healthy breast tissue of teenage girls. All in the name of “wokeness” and protecting the “feelings” of the woke mob.

Must this continue? How long do we protect those who would mutilate our children?

Transgenderism is running rampant in America, and numerous books in the children, teenage, and adult sections of our Fremont Public Library suggest that changing one’s gender ought to be considered as a viable option to deal with one’s personal issues. How is this necessary? Is this really what honest, forthright “sex education” is meant to be about?

Are decisions regarding what is provided for us to read, solely in the hands of one un-elected librarian and an appointed library board, who would prefer that their decisions be final with no appeal? And when a public library board meeting is conducted to decide a citizen’s appeal of the decision of the head librarian, how is it that the public or the person making the appeal are forbidden to speak?

And when a final decision is voted on, it is blatantly obvious that the decision was made beforehand. Such rulings, coupled with the “boorish and unbridled” behavior of elected officials, operating freely within a City Council that is willing to condone and accept this manner of behavior, are deplorable and cast a dark shadow on the entire Community of Fremont, Nebraska.

Fremont deserves better.

Kyler Nelson

Fremont