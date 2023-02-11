Learn a new word every day

Subliminal: adjective. Psychology (of a stimulus or mental process) below the threshold of sensation or consciousness; perceived by or affecting someone’s mind without their being aware of it.

The Founding Fathers of our nation wisely determined that there should be order in the manner in which the citizens would be governed that did not include Kings and Dukes and Lords over the Peasants. Instead, to put it simply, a military term known as the “chain of command” will suffice here. In city government that same principle still applies. Many might suppose that the mayor is the top link of the chain, followed by the city council, all of whom are elected by a vote of the people. Next would be the city manager who is not elected, but may, with the approval of the council, hire or appoint department heads such as heads of the street department, parks department, library, utilities, etc. who also are not elected. There may also be appointed, not elected, committees who assist, guide, and direct those departments. However, one must remember that in this chain of command the very top link of the chain is the sole property of the people, the citizens, the voters and tax payers.

This, then in relation to the current, legitimate concern of a taxpaying, voting parent over the inclusion of a book in the children’s section of the public’s library … a book, by the way, that is not even written at a child’s reading level. A book containing subliminal messages of special interest groups that a child knows nothing about. A book that is illustrated with deceptively innocent-looking child-like cartoons and crude sketches of male and female genitals, and above all this is not the only book in that collection. Likewise, in the juvenile section of our library, at last count in the card catalog, there were 78 fiction books listed under the subject heading of this special interest group … all with the same subliminal messages. Furthermore, the book in question, in the year it was published, rapidly rose to number 20 on a lengthy list of “Most Challenged Books in the United States in Public and School Libraries.”

So what is needed in Fremont? There is definitely a need for a good library. Honest and forthright books dealing with sex education should be included in the collection, especially for parents who have a difficult time discussing the subject with their youngsters. Also important is something called balance in the collection in order that conflicting sides of controversial issues are fairly represented. Another requisite is a library staff that exercises discretion, awareness of the library’s clientele in their selection policies, and especially an understanding that the policies they have drafted, which are generally supported by the un-elected library board, do not constitute a final ruling. Furthermore, open meeting laws have a meaning. To prohibit the public from speaking at a public meeting is reprehensible, to say the least.

What is not needed is this: A library staff that refers to concerned citizens as being on “a witch hunt, book burners and other sexual terms. Also, not needed are present and past members of elected city officials uttering terms like “Nazi and bulls-- t” in a public meeting as a citizen is speaking. And finally, un-needed are individuals who have not read the book, yet support it while degrading those who have read it. Fremont is better than this.

Urgently needed are parents, citizens and taxpayers who will not be intimidated, who are willing to speak on behalf of a citizen who is rightfully concerned, but is being scorned.

Ray Meister

Fremont