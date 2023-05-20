You may have noticed in several of the Saturday Tribunes photos of FAARSP (Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel) members volunteering in various ways. This is really what our organization is all about — serving others.

We hope you will join us on Friday, June 16, to observe our 50th anniversary (1973-2023) at a Chamber of Commerce coffee from 9-10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Eighth and Broad streets in Fremont. Use the southwest entrance in the cul-de-sac and go downstairs to the Fellowship Hall. You will see some of our members around to greet and guide you.