Although I think it is very important to know and understand how our politicians feel about different subjects, I dislike the fact that the Fremont Tribune utilizes the Opinion page for this.

My reasoning behind this is: 1) Politicians have their own webpages to detail their thoughts, 2) Their voting records are easily accessible to the public, and 3) The Tribune doesn’t publish opposing points of view to (Gov. Jim) Pillen’s or (Sen. Deb) Fischer’s or any other politician’s opinion in a side-by-side display.

I would find it more interesting to see the Tribune reach out and invite people of different age groups and occupations to write opposing views on a topic of choice. Even better, I would love to see the editors encourage these new contributors to include their sources in addition to their opinions. With opposing viewpoints from citizens rather than politicians and with those ideas printed side-by-side, it would encourage more discussion, research, and hopefully, empathy.

Barbara K. Cheshier

Fremont