Nebraskans do not need healthcare bans

Nebraska legislators have no place in medical exam rooms. Nebraska senators should not be the individuals telling us what we can do with our bodies or what medical treatment we can provide to our children.

During this legislative session our senators have debated two bills that involve healthcare bans. Legislative bill 626, LB 626, was introduced to prohibit abortion after the detection of fetal cardiac activity. Legislative bill 574, LB 574, has been introduced with the intent to ban gender affirming care for minors.

Following the failure of LB 626, Senator Hansen has filed an amendment into LB 574, the bill attempting to ban minor gender-affirming care, to ban abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy. This amendment is a last-ditch effort to restrict our rights due to their inability to accept defeat.

Nebraska senators refused to pass a 12-week abortion ban during the debate of LB 626, resulting in the failure of the bill. Senator Hansen claims that being pro-life is a gradient. Bodily autonomy should never be a gradient. Our senators should not give Nebraskans a time limit to decide what they want to do with their pregnancy. Nebraskans do not need or want abortion bans.

It is clear, following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, that abortion bans result in a reduction of healthcare access, reduction of healthcare providers willing to practice in banned areas, and unnecessary pain and suffering for pregnant people. Pregnant individuals do not need to be near death to receive essential healthcare to save their lives due to providers fearing legal implications. Abortion bans only increase the risks for pregnant individuals. Individuals that are against abortion always have the option to not receive an abortion.

We cannot watch and wait as our senators scramble to pass harmful laws that have the potential to result in the death of Nebraskans. We are the second house of Nebraska, call your senator and let them know Nebraskans do not need healthcare bans. We cannot live the “Good Life” if we do not have access to healthcare, say over our children’s medical care, or bodily autonomy.

Hayley Hilker

Fremont