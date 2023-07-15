Shame on you! I returned to Memorial Cemetery after the Memorial Day holiday to pick up the wreath I had left on my deceased children’s grave only to discover it was not there. When I called the cemetery office to ask about it, I was told that was not a surprise that someone had stolen it.
Shame on you for stealing from the cemetery! I am incredulous. I never dreamed this would happen. You may redeem yourself by returning the wreath to the cemetery. I will forgive you and so will God. I pray you will do the right thing.
Kerrie Allen
Carver, Minnesota