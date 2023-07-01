I am sickened by what occurred at Tuesday’s (Fremont) City Council meeting with regard to item 22 of the agenda.

No one actually read the municipal code that states once a formal complaint is received and verified city council shall set a hearing date five-10 days from the receipt of the verified complaint. Code doesn’t say city council shall set a date if they feel like it! Shall means must!

The decision as to whether (Mark) Jensen has violated city code by playing Keno and receiving payments for his winnings, is not up to council or the mayor (Joey Spellerberg)! The decision is made at a hearing with the city attorney serving as the prosecutor. Council members and the mayor would know this if they had actually read the municipal code! Shame on all of them as well as well as the city’s attorney (Travis Jacott), for making a mockery of law and order.

Playing games and acting like a child by pulling out the resolution from 1997 as an I-told-you-so moment and as the last comment made, has caused me to lose all respect for the mayor of Fremont. The hearing that is mandated to be set by city council was essentially held Tuesday evening with not one but two defense attorneys and Jensen voting!

We complain about our federal government while allowing local government to behave just as sneaky and self-serving. If laws or city code in the case, are not followed, we are then no longer living in a civil and free society. I sincerely hope someone takes this issue up with the Attorney General.

Kathy Robertson

Hooper