At the Jan. 31 City Council meeting an auto sales lot was approved with a conditional use permit. I had no issue with the lot being allowed, however, I have a problem with the process by which it was approved.

The staff report listed eight items that needed to be met for the conditional use permit. It went on and said that this lot met all of the conditions with the reduction of required landscaping. This is not the case.

Jennifer Dam, Planning Director, admitted it is not on a collector street which is a requirement clearly stated in FMC Sec 11-504.03. The Code also states outdoor display areas are improved with all-weather surfaces in accordance with subsection 11-804.06 “surfacing shall be all-weather such as concrete or asphalt.” Councilman Ellis asked about gravel and Jennifer said gravel is acceptable. Code states in Sec 11-920 that is not acceptable.

Two more items that were waived but are not specifically spelled out in the resolution and should be. By not being specifically spelled out that they were waived it could cause a problem if questioned as to how the lot qualified without those being waived. Why specifically mention the landscaping and not the other items that were waived?

As to statement I made that the planning commission does not have authority to grant waivers for landscaping, I still hold that they do not. Sec 11-303.01 states that city council SHALL hear and decide preliminary plats conditional use permits and waivers upon recommendation of planning commission. Under powers and duties of planning commission it says after public hearing and review they can recommend the acceptance or denial of petitions for conditional permits.

Jennifer stated Sec-11-812 gives the planning commission the authority to grant waivers. I would say that it only gives them the right to approve the applicant’s plan as presented to the commission. The commission then can recommend to the council that the plan be approved. All things that are being waived should be included in the resolution to the council for their approval.

The commission in the past has approved landscape waivers without bringing them to council which I do not believe follows code. We need to follow the rules we have set up in code and make sure the council knows everything that they are waiving in a resolution.

Steve Ray

Fremont