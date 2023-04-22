Thank you LeAnn Rathke

I attended the Library Board meeting on April 17 and I wish to publicly commend and thank board member LeAnn Rathke for standing up for her Christian values representing many of us in the community, but we are not on the front lines of the criticism she no doubt receives. Shame on those of you that have been very nasty to her and Sandra Murray for pointing out the books that are so offensive to Christian values.