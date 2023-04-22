Thank you LeAnn Rathke
I attended the Library Board meeting on April 17 and I wish to publicly commend and thank board member LeAnn Rathke for standing up for her Christian values representing many of us in the community, but we are not on the front lines of the criticism she no doubt receives. Shame on those of you that have been very nasty to her and Sandra Murray for pointing out the books that are so offensive to Christian values.
I also want to commend Mr. (Jeff) Forward for his detailed investigating and reporting of this issue in the Fremont Tribune.
I’m reminded of the adage, “If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.” The standard for “Truth” is based solidly upon God’s Word, not personal feelings that sway with the wind.
Brenda Ray
People are also reading…
Fremont