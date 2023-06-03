Fireworks should be limited

I want to thank the City Council members that voted to decrease the hours for fireworks. Councilmen Vaughn and Jensen seem to have a rather deep rooted disrespect for people and taking care of our children, teaching them to respect others for one thing. They want smut books to remain on our library shelves and allow them to shoot off fireworks starting at 8 a.m. for days, not the one day set aside for our nation’s celebration of freedom.

We just celebrated Memorial Day for soldiers that heard bombs and weapons firing 24/7 in many of their locations. Memorial means those same soldiers have lost their lives for our freedom, the freedom to be considerate and respectful to others. Living veterans also heard bombs and weapons firing 24/7 where they were deployed. Is it any wonder that fireworks sets them on edge?

I have to admit, I am 73 years old and now dislike fireworks due to the behaviors of those setting them off. Our glass storm door was hit some time last year with I presume a bottle rocket of some sort, leaving two dings similar to windshield dings when hit with rocks. The current drought and fire hazard is enough to ban fireworks period. I was also allowed to set off fireworks as a child and I honestly don’t know about city code or government rules, but in our neighborhood, parental rule was no firecrackers until late afternoon. I lived in a neighborhood where many men worked at the Ford Motor Plant, night shift, and we were to respect those needing daylight hours to sleep.

In this town, we are enamored with industries that run 24/7. That means many people are working nights to provide us with processed food and they need sleep, also which is hard enough during daylight hours, let alone with fireworks starting early morning until late at night.

Again, thanks to those members of the City Council that voted for at least decreased hours for fireworks and I hope those rules are enforced by our police since too many people are unable to police themselves with respect for others.

Brenda Ray

Fremont