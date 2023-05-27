Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We thank God for the many ways we saw His faithfulness through the storm. One of the ways was the help and care of people. We are overwhelmed by your kindness and your hard work and your quick response. Your help made all the difference.

Many of you rounded up cattle. Many formed an amazing human fence to guide them to the chutes. Others worked late into the night to process cattle. Some cared for cattle by taking them to their lots. A line of trucks came and kept coming through the night to move cattle to safe places.

Many worked hard for days to pick up debris in the fields. Others were a big help around the feedlot. Many brought delicious food. Many prayed for God’s peace and His safety for all. We are grateful for each one of you and for all you did to help us. Your help was overwhelmingly beautiful. We thank God for you.

Tom and Jon Weitzenkamp and families

Dodge County