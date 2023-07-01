This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel (FAARSP). In celebration of this milestone, Fremont’s Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a Chamber Coffee at First United Methodist Church at 8th and Broad streets.

Our sincerest thank you to both the Chamber and First United Methodist Church for their generous support of FAARSP. Their staff and members have been instrumental in allowing us to do the work we do. Thank you also, to our 50th Anniversary committee, including Co-Chair, Sandra Hansen, and members Nola Cox, Rhoda Holstine, Janet Kletke, Carol Martin, Vernelle Werblow and Bev Thomsen.

Since its beginning in 1973, service to area communities has been a core part of FAARSP. This tradition has continued through to present day. Low Income Ministry/LifeHouse, DAV Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter #18, area care centers, CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive), Presbyterian Summer Lunch and Backpack Programs, are a few of the many agencies supported by FAARSP. This work could not be accomplished throughout the years without the assistance of so many individuals and organizations. Again, thank you one and all.

With deepest appreciation,

Linda Betkie

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

Communication Director/50th Anniversary Co-Chair