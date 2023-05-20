I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the five city council members who voted against removing the book, “This Book is Gay,” from Keene Memorial Library.

They spoke for the silent majority of us who believe any type of book banning is wrong.

Today it was an LGBTQ book that was targeted. Tomorrow it may be a history of slavery, and the next day it could be a political point of view that a certain group does not agree with. ANY kind of censorship is dangerous to our democracy.

Public libraries are funded by taxpayers – all taxpayers – and their duty is to provide a variety of materials for all needs and interests. Public libraries do have controversial books that are offensive to some but helpful or of interest to someone else, and they should.

While any parent has the right, and even responsibility, to monitor his child’s reading, no person has a right to decide what another person, or another parent’s child, cannot read.

Thanks again to Mark Jenkins, Tad Dinkins, Lori Lathrop, Sally Ganem, and James Vaughn. It takes courage sometimes to stand up against a vocal minority.

Sylvia Hermone

Fremont