For some time, we were left with no coverage on important issues going on with the city.

I have heard comments and seen on social media some negativity towards the new Fremont Tribune reporter, Mr. Jeff Forward. Those comments simply come from others who cannot handle truth. There has not been one article that Mr. Forward has published where he inserts his own opinion. He writes verbatim what the public speaks. If you must take issue on his style, please take issue with whom the person he quotes in his articles.

He also covers almost every major article the Tribune produces. His journalist and reporter experience comes from much larger communities than our small town. He knows what he is doing. Since his arrival, the Tribune is actually worth subscribing to.

This is a community that if you haven’t been here forever and don't have the right name it is difficult to become part of this community “family” or if you to want to, the good ole boy club. I am not alone in my opinions. I have several friends that are also “newcomers” that have expressed the same opinion.

Mr. Forward, I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank you for helping our small-town newspaper to survive. I have appreciated your support when you investigate hard truths and enjoy speaking with you on different topics, especially when it comes to the animals. You are always prompt to answer my emails and let me know that my stories, letters etc. will be in the next issue. I know of others who feel the same way.

God’s blessings as you continue to investigate and uncover more truth. Just remember people will always talk and in my opinion, if this community didn’t have so much corruption, you wouldn’t have to be working so hard. Keep up the good work! You have many more supporters than there are of people who are so closed minded or lining their pockets.

Rae Tuff

Fremont