Letter to the editor: The best to 2022 Fremont High Men’s Soccer Team

As an assistant coach on the first Fremont High School Soccer team 30 years ago, I wanted to wish you all a safe and successful season. Back in 1992 Roger Beckman was named the head coach to start the soccer program at Fremont High. I was blessed to help Roger get things started and help him coach the team. After two years I moved away from Fremont, but I have been watching the program from a distance. I am proud of the program and the successes the players and coaches before you have achieved in building a great foundation. The program is in great hands with Coaches Murphy and O-Train (Ostransky). (Yes, I coached O-Train back in the day and I still wake up in the middle of the night screaming “O-Train just kick it out!”)

The program started with some great talented young men, players like Ryan Holtam, Scott Licktieg, Mark Ostransky, Roger Vanek, Troy Brown, Ryan Novatny… Those fine young men took a leap of faith and started something special. All those players are special to me. I don’t remember a single score of a single game, and I wasn’t half as good of a coach the guys deserved, but I loved the fellowship and the friendship, and we had many good laughs.

So, why is some old coach writing to the Fremont High School soccer team in 2022? I want you to see the opportunity you have in front of you this season. You have the chance to do something special on the field and build something special off the field. The road as been paved for you to succeed in every way! It is not about your talent. It is about your heart. It is about who can go out there and play the hardest. The other teams are not going to give you anything. So, you must go out there and take it! Believe in yourselves and believe in each other! Always remember Coach Sievers is watching!

Shann Sievers

Columbia, MO

