The library has changed
It appears we have taken our beautiful Keene Memorial Library to a now sleazy place. There is so much wrong with the ungodly agenda being pushed, it is hard to stick to one issue when writing this letter.
I am really fed up with others spouting parental responsibility in overseeing books children can look at while in this library. Yes, parents have the greater responsibility for rearing their children, but that doesn’t exonerate the rest of society from their responsibility of protecting children from sleaze. When I took our three children to the library in the 1980s, I comfortably let them look at books in the children’s section while I sat in the chairs nearby reading with one eye and ear cocked to their behaviors not needing to monitor every book they might pull from the shelf. Good parents now don’t have that freedom in our library which says a lot about our town and the path it seems to be going down and it does make me sad.
How does the proposed tiered library cards protect our children while they are in the library? Why are we buying so many books leading society, adults and children down Satan’s path of destruction?
Brenda Ray
Fremont