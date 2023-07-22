The library has changed

I am really fed up with others spouting parental responsibility in overseeing books children can look at while in this library. Yes, parents have the greater responsibility for rearing their children, but that doesn’t exonerate the rest of society from their responsibility of protecting children from sleaze. When I took our three children to the library in the 1980s, I comfortably let them look at books in the children’s section while I sat in the chairs nearby reading with one eye and ear cocked to their behaviors not needing to monitor every book they might pull from the shelf. Good parents now don’t have that freedom in our library which says a lot about our town and the path it seems to be going down and it does make me sad.