Whether it is legal or illegal for (Fremont City) Council members to play Keno no longer matters. Last Tuesday night (June 27), our job was simple enough: Just decide whether there should be a formal hearing to resolve the question.

Public hearings are an opportunity. They hear evidence, testimony, legal opinions, defense of actions. Done correctly, they clear the air and find the right answer to the problem at hand. But the way they are conducted (or not conducted) matters.

Whether it was the right or wrong decision, our first error was the sudden flipping of positions. After at least five years of telling council members that playing Keno is illegal (and less than a month after our attorney emphatically said it again) our legal counsel pivoted. Keno playing was declared legal – but on the very day the (Mark) Jensen story broke (in the Fremont Tribune). Even if 100% correct, the timing could not have been worse.

Legal counsel is also responsible for orderly meetings. Discussing the hearing resolution was a delicate balance. Too little and we make a poor decision. Too much and we cross a line. Turns out there was no line. Rather than lead us through a tactful discussion, we were given seven pages of legal info that none of us had time to read or digest. Left to ourselves, that sparked a lengthy council discussion, open public comment, defense attorney statements and more council discussion. All random and without direction.

The problem? Every bit of that should have been part of the hearing. But it was allowed to play out. As we turned the process on its head, the attending public noticed and justifiably berated us for turning what should have been an orderly process into procedural confusion.

The real story from Tuesday night is not about Keno or Councilman Jensen. The real story is how we, as a city, undermined ourselves. First, with a rushed, last-minute legal ruling. Then, when we had the chance to do it right, counsel allowing us to turn the process on its head. The result? The Council refused to even vote on whether to have a hearing.

I’m sure other council members see it differently. But for my part, I can only apologize to Fremont that I did not do a better job of representing you.

Paul Von Behren

Fremont City Council, Ward 1