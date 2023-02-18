Once again the six councilmen (James Vaughan, Sally Ganam, Lori Lathrop, Dev Sookram, Tad Dinkins and Mark Jensen himself) have denied another councilman’s ability to discuss a matter that concerns the citizens of Fremont.

At the very beginning of the Feb. 14, 2023 meeting, Councilman Vaughan requested that the item on the agenda regarding censure against Councilman Jensen be removed, stating that it wasn’t necessary and getting his wish with the usual 6-2 vote.

Jensen has had multiple outbursts during public meetings throughout the years, using fowl language and inappropriate behavior with both the public attending and fellow councilmen.

Jensen’s most recent show of disrespect just this month made the news and social media that has been shared all over the U.S. Yet Vaughan didn’t feel it necessary to discuss censure on Jensen? Just what will it take for it to be necessary?

After Vaughan’s request, Councilman Glen Ellis got to express why he felt it necessary to stay on the agenda. As he was speaking, Jensen actually made a smug smirk, rolled his eyes and motion of a chuckle. Even though they were not dramatic like the actions he was up for censure, it shows he wasn't taking any concern from the action of a censure being brought against him.

This is just another example of a divided council, where six rule and bully and have each other’s backs, because majority rules and our mayor sits quietly by while this all takes place.

No doubt Jensen will continue with his inappropriate and disrespectful behavior for an elected official.

Denise Shannon

Fremont