Letter to the editor

Very soon, Nebraskans will go to the polls to exercise their right and responsibility to vote for the men and women that will lead our communities, our state and our nation. I believe it is also our responsibility to share our perspective with our friends and family, to the end that our choices will be informed, thoughtful and produce the best possible leadership. Many of you have asked me what I thought, and I’m honored to weigh in.

With one exception, I am convinced that all the Republican candidates would make good governors. Polls show that two candidates are virtually in a dead heat: Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom. I have worked with both men. Studied their policies and asked them both tough questions. After much thought and prayer, I am proud to endorse Brett Lindstrom to be the next Governor of Nebraska. Here are my reasons.

My decisions politically are always based on two things: Character and competency. I’m convinced that Brett is a good man. He is honest, compassionate when he can be and tough when he needs to be. I’m impressed by his commitment to his family, to our state, and by his commitment to run a positive campaign. Brett has inspired me to follow him, and I’m convinced he will inspire Nebraskans to do the same.

Brett Lindstrom understands the job he’s applying for. Eight years in the Legislature has given him the experience the next Governor will need to lead state government, craft legislation, and build a conscientious around difficult and important issues that Nebraska must solve if we are to continue to thrive and grow.

The harsh reality of elections is that you must do politics before you get to do policy. The final piece for me is that I am convinced that Brett Lindstrom is going to win. Many people have been discouraged by the negativity of the Governor’s race and I agree. Brett has remained positive, connected and approachable – something I have not seen in the other candidates. As Brett has moved up in the polls, I’ve seen that surge reflected in his meet and greets and his solid ground game and great social media presence will earn him the win. Bet on Brett!

Micheal Dwyer

Arlington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0