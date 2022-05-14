Letter to the editor

Great health care workers in Fremont
I would just like to thank all the nurses and doctors for the great care I received when I was in the hospital twice in March. Everyone was great. I'm sorry I didn't get this out there before now.
June Chase-Westphal
Fremont
