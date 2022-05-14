 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor

  • 0

Great health care workers in Fremont

I would just like to thank all the nurses and doctors for the great care I received when I was in the hospital twice in March. Everyone was great. I'm sorry I didn't get this out there before now.

June Chase-Westphal

Fremont

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor

Very soon, Nebraskans will go to the polls to exercise their right and responsibility to vote for the men and women that will lead our communi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News