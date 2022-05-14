Letter to the editor

Over the past two weeks, our family has attended three performances by music groups of Fremont Public Schools. The musicians and directors are to be commended for their dedication, preparation, and performances, particularly in light of the distracting behavior of many in attendance.

Some of the disturbances we experienced included: audience members leaving their seats while groups were performing on stage, young children running across the front of the performance venue during songs, audience members talking to one another so loudly they could be heard across multiple rows of seats, doors to the auditorium opening and closing loudly during performances, and children watching videos on tablets and phones without headphones at a volume level that could be heard over the student performers.

There will always be some crowd noise during a performance, but what we experienced at these concerts goes far beyond what is expected, and is incredibly disrespectful, not only to audience members but also and most especially to the performers themselves. I hope that FPS will work to inform audience members about the best ways to support these young musicians at future concerts, but in the end it's really on all of us to be better audience members, for each other and for our kids up on stage. Let's do better in 2022-2023, Fremont!