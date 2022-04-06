Letter to the editor

Medical marijuana for Nebraska?

We are once again campaigning to get medical marijuana products legally available to the citizens of Nebraska. Our efforts revolve around getting constitutional amendments on the November 2022 ballot. These amendments would A: Remove penalties for the use of prescribed cannabis products by patients and B: Establish a regulatory commission for such products. I urge the registered voters in our community to sign the two petitions to make this become reality.

There are a myriad of different products in the cannabis family that can provide safe and effective relief of a myriad of different ailments Nebraskans young and old are forced to deal with. Epilepsy, PTSD, long term pain management, side effects from cancer treatments, migraines, tremors and Parkinson's are just some of the ailments that can be treated. The Nebraska Epilepsy Foundation is on record as supporting this effort.

We will be gathering signatures through the end of June, 2022. I recently had petitions at Big Red KENO in Fremont. I have sheets for Dodge and all the surrounding counties. Petition sheets are also available to sign in Fremont during normal business hours at several local shops; Jensen Technology, Ambient Crystal Co., C & S CBD Relief, Chasing Clouds and both KURE stores. I encourage anyone seeking more information or wanting to help to look up nebraskamarijuana.org or contact me at jensenmwj@hotmail.com,

Mark Jensen

Fremont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.