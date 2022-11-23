 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor

Letter to the Editor

Thank you for paying for my groceries

On Nov. 2, as I was checking out my purchases at Walmart in Fremont, I saw that the machine rejected my bank card. After repeated attempts by both myself and the cashier, she called her manager for help. Just then the woman behind me in line leaned over and said to me, “Just take your groceries and go home.”

I whipped around and said “what?” She repeated her statement with a smile, and waved her credit card at me. Startled, I cried “Please give me your name and address so I can reimburse you,” but she refused. “Pay it forward,” she suggested.

Feeling blessed and happy to find such (not so) random kindness in Fremont, I drove home singing.

P.S. I paid it forward – twice!

Thanks, Anita!

Lois Svoboda

Fremont

