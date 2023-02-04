Did Fremont overpay for attorney legal fees?

During a January meeting, a council member raised concerns, and the Tribune investigated and ran stories regarding excessive attorney legal fees being incurred by the city for public records requests. Under contract, an Omaha law firm (Adams & Sullivan) performs the city’s legal services, including the review of all materials released to the public. Councilmember Sally Ganem’s inquiry, council discussion and the Tribune’s investigation prompted a further inquiry of the overall expense the city budgets for, and what it actually pays for its contracted legal advice.

A public records request netted the following: the city budgeted $440,000 for contracted legal services from their Omaha law firm for 2022, and paid them $474,159.91; actual payments exceeded the budget by $34,159.

This finding is very interesting since the law firm’s contract with the city specifically states the following: “Maximum Contract Amount. The City shall not pay fees and expenses to the Firm during any budget cycle that exceeds the budgeted amount for such cycle without the approval of City Council.” (Emphasis added)

Approval to increase the budget was not sought by the law firm or city staff, nor was such a request ever placed on the agenda or approved by the council. One would think that a breach of contract may have occurred for “overcharging” and that such overcharging would be of paramount concern not only to the law firm, but to our city staff and our elected officials who spend our tax dollars. Who’s responsible for tracking this stuff?

The city’s 2022 fiscal year ended at the end of September last year. Will the city’s auditors catch this overcharging issue? Will the city attempt to back date a budget fix? Will the city be getting a $34,159 refund for the overcharge?

Recent actions of this council based on the advice of legal counsel, or lack thereof, have demonstrated a willingness and propensity for backdating contracts, maybe backdating budget amendments will be next.

Who’s minding the store? Are citizens of Fremont getting what we pay for and deserve; the city’s spending almost $500,000 for a city attorney that didn’t catch this?

Brad Yerger

Fremont