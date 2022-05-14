Letter to the editor

Hospice Means Quality of Life

What if there was a pill that could increase a person’s quality of life?

A prescription that would ensure that a chronically ill person wouldn’t have to take constant trips into the ER and frequent stays at the hospital? What if this pill would guarantee less pain, less emergency medical intervention, and more comfort in the privacy of home? What if a person could take this pill and be ensured that a team of professionals would bring care directly to them, doing everything they can to make their life easier and their time with loved ones more meaningful?

Hospice is that pill – and it’s available in Fremont.

Less than half of Americans with life-limiting conditions utilize hospice care. But if hospice were a pill, it would be the most utilized prescription on the planet. St. Croix Hospice care teams now serve patients in Fremont. We offer dignified, compassionate care for patients with life-limiting conditions, wherever they call home – ending the cycle of emergency medical intervention in the ER and repeated hospital stays. Our expert local care teams include doctors, nurses, hospice aides, chaplains, social workers, massage therapists and music therapists.

I want those with life-limiting conditions to know that when you choose hospice you choose peace of mind and support for yourself and your loved ones. Hospice means quality of life and respect of individual wishes, at a time when it matters the most.

Dr. Andrew Mayo

St. Croix Hospice chief medical officer

