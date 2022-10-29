Letter to the editor

Vote for Patrick Hotovy

In November the voters of Nebraska’s 24th Legislative District have a choice to make as to who their state senator will be beginning in January of 2023. The district is fortunate in that the two candidates for the legislative seat are each reputable people. My vote will be for Patrick and my decision is based primarily upon my knowledge of what the job requires.

My time in the Legislature gave me a point for observation and exposure to legislative experiences that allowed me to see and work with effective leaders. There are at least four traits I believe to be most essential to good leadership. First, is integrity. The citizens of the 24th district want to be represented by someone who will set a good example, who will be honest, fair, and communicative. Second, is open mindedness. There are very few issues during a legislative session that are black or white. Most issues carry with them “other sides” to the story. Effective representation requires listening, studying, keeping the best interest of the 24th district in mind while at the same time realizing they are a “state senator” responsible for making state law. Third, a good senator will have to be trusted by their staff, fellow senators, the governor’s representatives, the lobby, and most importantly, by the citizens of the 24th district. Trust is not given but earned and it takes time. Fourth, good leadership requires making difficult decisions for what you believe are the right reasons; yet, knowing full well the decision may come under intense scrutiny and criticism. Patrick Hotovy demonstrates these characteristics.